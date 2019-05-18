Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Another impressive night

Brogdon totaled 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 125-103 victory over the Raptors.

Brogdon, playing in just his third game since returning from injury, continues to produce for the Bucks despite coming off the bench. It remains unclear as to whether he will eventually move back into the starting lineup, although given their current state of play, he could remain on the bench at least for the foreseeable future. He certainly adds another dimension to the Bucks on both ends of the floor and their depth right now is unquestionably the best remaining in the playoffs.