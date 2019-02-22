Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Another solid line in win
Brogdon totaled 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 98-97 win over the Celtics.
Brogdon delivered his usual steadiness while starting backcourt mate Eric Bledsoe offered a second straight dud. Brogdon's incredible efficiency continues to stand out. Moreover, he makes a difference on the defensive end, where his size, strength, and intelligence allows him to cover multiple positions.
