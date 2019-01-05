Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Another solid performance

Brogdon scored 19 points (6-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding three rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes during Friday's 144-112 win over the Hawks.

Eight different Bucks scored in double digits during a game they dominated from the opening tip, and Brogdon wound up tied with Khris Middleton for the team lead despite a much lighter workload than usual. The scoring performance was Brogdon's best since he dropped 22 on Dec. 1, but he's been rock-steady lately as a secondary option in the Milwaukee offense, scoring in double digits in each of his last seven games while averaging 15.4 points, 5.6 boards, 3.3 assists, 1.3 three-pointers and 0.9 steals.