Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Available Monday
Brogdon (hamstring) is available to play Monday against the Pistons, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
As expected, Brogdon has been cleared to rejoin the lineup after missing Friday's game against the Cavaliers with a sore hamstring. Look for the 26-year-old to immediately reclaim his spot in the starting five. Through 27 games this season, Brogdon is averaging 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 30.0 minutes.
