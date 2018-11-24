Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Bounces back against Suns
Brogdon scored 22 points (8-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding four assists, three rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 116-114 loss to the Suns.
He also recorded zero turnovers and zero fouls, the second time this season Brogdon's posted a squeaky-clean line in the box score. After failing to score more than 16 points in any of his prior four games, the third-year guard popped for 20-plus for the fourth time in November. He's on pace for career-best numbers, but on most nights he remains a distant fourth in the Bucks' offensive pecking order behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe, making his usage rate and production very volatile.
