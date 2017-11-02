Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Bounces back Wednesday

Brogdon accumulated 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four assists and one rebound across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 126-121 loss to the Hornets.

Brogdon hit 20 points for the first time this season after flirting with a 19-point effort against the Celtics during the season-opener. He's taken a much larger role with the team this year (32.2 minutes per game coming into Wednesday) compared to last season (26.4 minutes per game). While his stats haven't been significantly better, that's in large part due to a four-point, four-assist dud in 20 minutes of action Tuesday against the Thunder. Excluding that contest, he's averaging 16.5 points per contest compared to 10.2 in 2016-17.