Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Comes up big in win
Brogdon scored 22 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding five assists and two rebounds in 25 minutes during Monday's 117-106 win over the Bulls.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was in street clothes resting a sore knee, but Brogdon stepped up in his absence with the two-guard's first 20-point performance since Jan. 9. While he hasn't been a big scorer he has been a consistent one, dropping double-digit points in 15 straight games and averaging 16.9 points, 5.1 boards, 3.1 assists, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over that stretch, but if Antetokounmpo misses any more time, Brogdon's offensive opportunities could increase.
