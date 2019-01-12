Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Complete line in loss

Brogdon amassed 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and a block in 30 minutes during Friday's loss to the Wizards.

Brodgon continues his streak of strong shooting performances that's seen him shoot better than 50-percent in seven of his past nine games. The third-year guard continues to improve, and while he won't blow owners away in any one category he's averaging a solid 15.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 threes per game while shooting a blistering 52.1 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from three and 98.7 from the line on the season.