Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Confirms he'll play Monday

Brogdon (quad) will be available Monday against the Magic.

Brogdon hasn't played since before the All-Star break, missing 30 games with a relatively severe quad injury. The Bucks have sorely missed his presence on both ends of the court, and while his return Monday will provide a boost, Brogdon will likely face a minutes restriction that could linger into the postseason.

