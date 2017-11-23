Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Contributes 14 points in Wednesday's start

Brogdon supplied 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 41 minutes in Wednesday's 113-107 overtime win over the Suns.

Brodgon was back in the starting lineup at small forward as part of the domino effect of Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence with a knee injury. The second-year swingman's scoring totals had been down over the prior two games while shooting just 2-for-13 from the field, but he's capable of solid performances the likes of Wednesday's any time he sees enough minutes. However, he's been relegated to the bench recently in favor of Tony Snell at shooting guard, but it remains to be seen if that arrangement will persist over the long term.