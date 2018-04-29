Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Disappears in crucial Game 7 loss

Brogdon had only two points on 1-of-8 shooting, to go with four assists and three rebounds in 30 minutes during Saturday's 112-96 loss to Boston.

Brogdon saved one of his worst games for the final encounter, delivering basically nothing in 30 minutes of playing time. After a strong start to the season, Brogdon was derailed by a quad injury which cost him a large chunk of the season. Since making his return prior to the playoffs, he has shown glimpses of his abilities but never really looked fully engaged. Hopefully, the off-season will allow him to regain full fitness and be ready to roll come October.