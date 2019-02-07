Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Displays trademark efficiency

Brogdon put up 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, two steals and two rebounds in 27 minutes Wednesday in the Bucks' 148-129 win over the Wizards.

Coach Mike Budenholzer limited the minutes for all of the team's starters while the Bucks carried a 25-point lead into the fourth quarter, but the depressed playing time didn't prevent Brogdon from turning in another stellar, efficient outing. Since missing a Jan. 29 contest in Detroit with a chest injury, Brogdon has been in fine form with averages of 15.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 triples and 1.0 steal over a four-game stretch.