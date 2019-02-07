Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Displays trademark efficiency
Brogdon put up 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, two steals and two rebounds in 27 minutes Wednesday in the Bucks' 148-129 win over the Wizards.
Coach Mike Budenholzer limited the minutes for all of the team's starters while the Bucks carried a 25-point lead into the fourth quarter, but the depressed playing time didn't prevent Brogdon from turning in another stellar, efficient outing. Since missing a Jan. 29 contest in Detroit with a chest injury, Brogdon has been in fine form with averages of 15.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 triples and 1.0 steal over a four-game stretch.
More News
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Listed as available Thursday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Probable vs. Raptors•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Added to injury report•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Stays consistent in loss•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Efficient in come-from-behind win•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...