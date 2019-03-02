Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Doubtful Saturday

Brogdon (foot) is unlikely to play in Saturday's game against the Jazz, Porter Larsen of ESPN reports.

Brogdon is apparently experiencing pain in his plantar fascia is considered doubtful Saturday. If he's unable to go, look for Tony Snell to potential start and likely see additional run as Sterling Brown (wrist) is out.

