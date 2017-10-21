Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Drills four threes Friday
Brogdon tallied 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 32 minutes during Friday's 116-97 loss to the Cavaliers.
Brogdon, the 2016-17 Rookie of the Year, has gotten off to a hot start this season. He averaged 10.2 points and 1.0 threes per game last year, but through two games in 2017-18, he's averaging 17.5 points and 3.5 threes per game. While he'll probably cool off throughout the year, there's little doubt he's a crucial part of the team's gameplan.
