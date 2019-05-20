Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Drops 20 points off the bench Sunday

Brogdon ended with 20 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 37 minutes during Sunday's 118-112 loss to Toronto.

Brogdon played 37 minutes in Sunday's double-overtime loss, continuing to increase his workload after recently returning from a long-term foot injury. Both he and George Hill provided plenty of spark off the bench, almost helping the Bucks to an improbable victory. Despite coming off the bench, Brogdon typically features heavily in the Bucks late-game antics and should once again find himself with a sizeable role come Game 4 on Tuesday.