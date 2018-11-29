Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Drops season-high 24 points

Brogdon had 24 points (8-11 FG, 6-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds, and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 victory over Chicago.

Brogdon connected on all six of his triple tries, finishing with a season-high 24 points. Eric Bledsoe was quiet on the offensive end, allowing Brogdon to take on more responsibility. Brogdon has now scored at least 20 points in three of his past four games as he continues to build his season nicely. After being in and out of the starting lineup last season, Brogdon has solidified himself as the starting two-guard, making him worthy of a roster spot everywhere.