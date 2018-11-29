Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Drops season-high 24 points
Brogdon had 24 points (8-11 FG, 6-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds, and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 victory over Chicago.
Brogdon connected on all six of his triple tries, finishing with a season-high 24 points. Eric Bledsoe was quiet on the offensive end, allowing Brogdon to take on more responsibility. Brogdon has now scored at least 20 points in three of his past four games as he continues to build his season nicely. After being in and out of the starting lineup last season, Brogdon has solidified himself as the starting two-guard, making him worthy of a roster spot everywhere.
More News
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Bounces back against Suns•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Has 20 points Sunday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Heats up from field in win•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Trouble finding net in loss•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Heats up in close loss•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Efficient night Monday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.