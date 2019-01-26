Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Efficient in come-from-behind win

Brogdon turned in 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, an assist and a steal across 29 minutes in Friday's 108-99 win over the Hornets.

The tandem of Brogdon and Eric Bledsoe has helped drive the NBA-leading Bucks to new heights, and they are without a doubt one of the most underrated backcourts in the league. Brogdon is on pace to hit career highs in points (15.6 PPG) and rebounds (4.5 RPG) in his third year with Milwaukee. After missing almost half of last season with a quad injury, he hasn't skipped a beat, working effectively at the off-guard and spending time at the three spot as well.