Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Efficient night Monday
Brogdon tallied 17 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, and three assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 124-109 victory over the Raptors.
Brogdon continues to have a solid start to the season, contributing 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Brogdon is entrenched as the starting shooting guard but despite the assured minutes, is somewhat capped when it comes to fantasy value. He is generally the fourth or fifth option on offense and relies on his efficiency and defense to boost his numbers. He is fine to roster in standard leagues but does not have a whole lot of upside.
