Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Enters starting lineup
Brogdon will get the start at shooting guard for Friday's Game 3 versus the Celtics, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
With the Bucks down 0-2 in their first-round series against Boston, they will look to shake things up by replacing Tony Snell with Brogdon in the first-unit. The second-year guard has seen his role increase relatively quickly following his return from a lengthy absence, and figures to be in line for a healthy workload Friday.
