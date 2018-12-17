Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Expected back Monday

Brogdon (hamstring) is expected to play Monday against the Pistons.

The Bucks haven't officially commented on Brogdon's status, but he's listed as probable on the initial injury report after missing Friday's game against the Cavs due to a sore hamstring. Expect Brogdon to move back into the starting five at his usual off-guard spot.

