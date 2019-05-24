Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Fantastic in starting role

Brogdon tallied 18 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 105-99 loss to Toronto.

Brogdon moved into the starting lineup Thursday, replacing Nikola Mirotic who has been struggling of late. Brogdon was arguably the best player for the Bucks, ending with 18 points and 11 rebounds in 34 minutes. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough as the Bucks lost their third straight game, now only one loss away from elimination. Game 6 will be in Toronto on Saturday and Brogdon will almost certainly remain in the starting lineup for that one.

