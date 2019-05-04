Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Game 4 status uncertain
Head coach Mike Budenholzer was unable to update Brogdon's status for Game 4 against the Celtics, but did state there have been no setbacks in his recovery, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Brogdon is working out with the team Saturday, and he appears as close as ever to a return. Still, the Bucks are unlikely to steer from their course of caution until he is fully ready. The former Rookie of the Year has been sidelined since March 17, so he will presumably not be taking on a full workload right away once he does return.
