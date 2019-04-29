Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Goes through practice
Brogdon (foot) went through a strenuous practice Monday but remains out for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Celtics, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.
Coach Mike Budenholzer sounded encouraged with Brogdon's progress, as he said the guard practiced "longer and harder" Monday than he has in recent days. The Virginia product is "starting to look like the Malcolm we know," according to Budenholzer, and the hope is that he could be back in the mix as soon as Friday's Game 3 in Boston.
