Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Has 20 points Sunday

Brogdon managed 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 victory over Denver.

Don't look now but Brogdon has scored at least 20 points in three consecutive games while also managing to contribute in other areas. Playing as the fourth or fifth option on offense means Brogdon doesn't have the highest ceiling but he certainly has provided some consistency. He has scored in double-figures in all but two games while chipping in with some rebounds and assists. He is a borderline standard league player who will not destroy you in any category.