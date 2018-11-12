Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Has 20 points Sunday
Brogdon managed 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 victory over Denver.
Don't look now but Brogdon has scored at least 20 points in three consecutive games while also managing to contribute in other areas. Playing as the fourth or fifth option on offense means Brogdon doesn't have the highest ceiling but he certainly has provided some consistency. He has scored in double-figures in all but two games while chipping in with some rebounds and assists. He is a borderline standard league player who will not destroy you in any category.
More News
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Heats up from field in win•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Trouble finding net in loss•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Heats up in close loss•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Efficient night Monday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores 13 points in Friday's win•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Starting preseason opener•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?