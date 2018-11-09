Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Heats up from field in win
Brogdon generated 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 25 minutes in the Bucks' 134-111 win over the Warriors on Thursday.
Brogdon played a key role in the signature victory, and his 64.3 percent success rate from the floor was his third highest of the season. It also represented a nice resurgence for the third-year guard, who'd equaled a season low by draining just 25.0 percent of his attempts Tuesday against the Trail Blazers. A couple of clunkers this season aside, Brogdon is enjoying a solid campaign, as he currently boasts career highs in points (13.1) and rebounds (3.7), while also draining his attempts at a career-best 50.5 percent clip (including 43.2 percent from three-point range).
