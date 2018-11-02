Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Heats up in close loss

Brogdon poured in 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added six rebounds, two assists and one block across 29 minutes in the Bucks' 117-113 loss to the Celtics on Thursday.

Brogdon likely wants to bottle whatever is currently fueling his shot, as he now boasts a 61.5 percent success rate from the floor over his last four games. The 25-year-old is also providing solid work on the boards, bringing down between four and six rebounds over the last three games. The 2016 second-round pick looks poised to post new career highs across the stat sheet this season if his start is any indication, as he's averaging 13.4 points (on 51.3 percent shooting, including 44.4 percent from three-point range), 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists across 30.5 minutes over his first eight games.