Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Heats up in close loss
Brogdon poured in 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added six rebounds, two assists and one block across 29 minutes in the Bucks' 117-113 loss to the Celtics on Thursday.
Brogdon likely wants to bottle whatever is currently fueling his shot, as he now boasts a 61.5 percent success rate from the floor over his last four games. The 25-year-old is also providing solid work on the boards, bringing down between four and six rebounds over the last three games. The 2016 second-round pick looks poised to post new career highs across the stat sheet this season if his start is any indication, as he's averaging 13.4 points (on 51.3 percent shooting, including 44.4 percent from three-point range), 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists across 30.5 minutes over his first eight games.
More News
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Efficient night Monday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores 13 points in Friday's win•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Starting preseason opener•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Disappears in crucial Game 7 loss•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Struggles in Game 3 start•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Enters starting lineup•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...