Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Impressive Christmas day outing
Brogdon finished with 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 109-95 victory over the Knicks.
Brogdon was excellent once again Tuesday, dropping 17 points in the Christmas day victory over the Knicks. Over the past month, Brogdon is the 52nd ranked player in standard formats, coming on the back of his efficient shooting from both the field and the charity stripe, as well as solid contributions in rebounds and assists. After struggling to find his role on the team last season, Brogdon is locked in as a key piece of the starting unit and is a must-roster player in all leagues.
More News
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...