Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Impressive Christmas day outing

Brogdon finished with 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 109-95 victory over the Knicks.

Brogdon was excellent once again Tuesday, dropping 17 points in the Christmas day victory over the Knicks. Over the past month, Brogdon is the 52nd ranked player in standard formats, coming on the back of his efficient shooting from both the field and the charity stripe, as well as solid contributions in rebounds and assists. After struggling to find his role on the team last season, Brogdon is locked in as a key piece of the starting unit and is a must-roster player in all leagues.