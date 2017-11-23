Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Joins starting five Wednesday
Brogdon will draw the start at small forward for Wednesday's game against the Suns due to Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), among others, being sidelined.
Brogdon's workload has been up and down since the arrival of Eric Bledsoe. But, he should easily see 30-plus minutes Wednesday with the team down four players, making him an intriguing DFS play. On the year, Brogdon is posting 13.1 points, 3.7 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 31.0 minutes per contest.
