Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Leads bench in scoring Friday

Brogdon supplied 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Friday's 109-104 win over the Hornets.

Brogdon returned to the bench with Tony Snell (knee) slotting back into the starting lineup Friday, but he still managed to post his third straight double-digit scoring effort and 10th in his last 11 games overall. The second-year guard also generated his best rebound total since Nov. 28 and put up double-digit shot attempts for the 11th consecutive contest. With his consistent production across the stat sheet, ability to score from anywhere on the court and average of 30.4 minutes per game, Brogdon remains a coveted fantasy asset in all formats.