Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Leads bench in scoring Tuesday
Brogdon provided nine points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 20 minutes in Tuesday's 112-87 win over the Kings.
Brogdon was back on the bench Tuesday, as Tony Snell made a return to the starting lineup at two-guard. The 24-year-old two-guard had posted 14 and 19 points, respectively, in the prior two games, but the minutes reduction he saw Tuesday contributed to his statistical downturn. Brogdon has had the hot hand over the last three contests, shooting 56.6 percent (17-for-30) during that stretch.
