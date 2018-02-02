Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Leaves locker room on crutches

Brogdon (quad) left the locker room on crutches with a cast on his left leg after Thursday's loss to the Timberwolves, Matt Velazquez of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Not a good sign for Brogdon, who strained his left quad tendon during Thursday's game, forcing him to exit the contest in the second quarter. He declined to talk to the media, but more should be known about the injury ahead of Friday's game against the Knicks. Should he miss an extended amount of time expect Shaun Kilpatrick, Matthew Dellavedova, Sterling Brown and Tony Snell to all see an uptick in minutes off the bench. The Bucks have seven games remaining until the All-Star break.