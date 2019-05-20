Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Likely to remain in bench role

Brogdon is expected to continue to come off the bench in the Eastern Conference Finals, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

Brogdon has been arguably the Bucks' most consistent performer since returning from injury for Game 5 against the Celtics. He's reached double-digits off the bench in each of the last four games, including going for 20 points and five rebounds in Sunday's Game 3 loss in Toronto. While Brogdon would provide added stability to a starting five that includes Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe -- both of whom had horrific offensive games Sunday -- coach Mike Budenholzer intimated Monday that he likes the firepower Brogdon brings to Milwaukee's second unit. Heading into Tuesday's Game 4, all indications are that Budenholzer will stick with the same starting five he's employed since Game 2 of the Celtics series.