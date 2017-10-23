Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Listed as out Monday with ankle sprain

The Bucks list Brogdon in their game notes as out for Monday's tilt with the Hornets due to a left ankle sprain.

The Bucks hadn't previously revealed that Brogdon picked up an injury in any of their first three contests of the season, so it's worthwhile checking back for a formal update from the team regarding the point guard's status. If Brogdon is in fact sidelined Monday, Matthew Dellavedova would likely enter the starting lineup, with Giannis Antetokounmpo perhaps taking on additional ball-handling duties as well. Aside from Antetokounmpo, Brogdon has arguably been the Bucks' second-best player in the early stages of the season, averaging 16.0 points (on 47.2 percent shooting from the field), 3.7 assists, 2.3 three-pointers, 2.0 steals and 1.3 rebounds in 35.3 minutes per contest.