Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Listed as out Monday with ankle sprain
The Bucks list Brogdon in their game notes as out for Monday's tilt with the Hornets due to a left ankle sprain.
The Bucks hadn't previously revealed that Brogdon picked up an injury in any of their first three contests of the season, so it's worthwhile checking back for a formal update from the team regarding the point guard's status. If Brogdon is in fact sidelined Monday, Matthew Dellavedova would likely enter the starting lineup, with Giannis Antetokounmpo perhaps taking on additional ball-handling duties as well. Aside from Antetokounmpo, Brogdon has arguably been the Bucks' second-best player in the early stages of the season, averaging 16.0 points (on 47.2 percent shooting from the field), 3.7 assists, 2.3 three-pointers, 2.0 steals and 1.3 rebounds in 35.3 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Drills four threes Friday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Plays 41 minutes in regular season opener•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Struggles to connect in loss•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Shows rust in preseason opener Monday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores 19 points in Monday's Game 5 loss•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Plays 25 minutes in return from back injury•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...