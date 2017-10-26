Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Listed as starter in Thursday's game notes
Brogdon (ankle) is listed as a starter in the game notes for Thursday's matchup with the Celtics, Bucks radio play-by-play announcer Ted Davis reports.
Game notes can occasionally be a bit unreliable, so continue to monitor his status up through pregame warmups. That being said, Brogdon does appear to be trending towards a return after taking part in Wednesday's practice and if he is cleared, he'd be in line to take back his usual spot in the starting five. Brogdon's return would also signal Matthew Dellavedova's return to the bench.
More News
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Practices again Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Participates in shooting drills Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Listed as out Monday with ankle sprain•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Drills four threes Friday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Plays 41 minutes in regular season opener•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Struggles to connect in loss•
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season