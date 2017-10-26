Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Listed as starter in Thursday's game notes

Brogdon (ankle) is listed as a starter in the game notes for Thursday's matchup with the Celtics, Bucks radio play-by-play announcer Ted Davis reports.

Game notes can occasionally be a bit unreliable, so continue to monitor his status up through pregame warmups. That being said, Brogdon does appear to be trending towards a return after taking part in Wednesday's practice and if he is cleared, he'd be in line to take back his usual spot in the starting five. Brogdon's return would also signal Matthew Dellavedova's return to the bench.