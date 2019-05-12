Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: More minutes on tap in Game 1

Coach Mike Budenholzer said Sunday that he plans to have Brogdon play more minutes Wednesday in Game 1 of the Bucks' Eastern Conference Finals series, Charles Gardner of The Associated Press reports.

Brogdon played 17 minutes off the bench in the series-clinching victory against the Celtics and looked terrific, scoring 10 points and dishing out four assists. With Brogdon now having some additional time to practice as the Bucks await the victor of the 76ers-Raptors series, he should be ready to handle an increased role. Whether that means he will be starting or not, however, is yet to be determined.