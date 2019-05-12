Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: More minutes on tap in Game 1
Coach Mike Budenholzer said Sunday that he plans to have Brogdon play more minutes Wednesday in Game 1 of the Bucks' Eastern Conference Finals series, Charles Gardner of The Associated Press reports.
Brogdon played 17 minutes off the bench in the series-clinching victory against the Celtics and looked terrific, scoring 10 points and dishing out four assists. With Brogdon now having some additional time to practice as the Bucks await the victor of the 76ers-Raptors series, he should be ready to handle an increased role. Whether that means he will be starting or not, however, is yet to be determined.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...