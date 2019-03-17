Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: MRI shows minor plantar fascia tear

Brogdon, who underwent an MRI on Saturday, has been diagnosed with a minor plantar fascia tear. The expectation is that he will be sidelined six-to-eight weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Brogdon has started 64 games for Milwaukee this season, averaging 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 28.6 minutes. His extended absence will be a blow to the team, as he isn't expected to be ready in time for the playoffs. More information about his recovery will be updated as appropriate and, while he's on the shelf, Sterling Brown (wrist), Tony Snell, George Hill and Pat Connaughton are all candidates to see expanded roles.