Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Not on injury report

Brogdon is not listed on the Bucks' injury reporter ahead of Monday's matchup with the Suns.

Brogdon missed Saturday's loss to the 76ers while attending to a personal issue, but he's since rejoined the team and is expected to return to the rotation Monday night. The second-year guard will likely be back in the starting five, which would push rookie Sterling Brown, who started and played a season-high 39 minutes Saturday, to a reserve role.