Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Out 6-to-8 weeks with torn quad
Brogdon suffered from a partially torn left quadricep tendon and will be out for 6-to-8 weeks.
Brogdon was originally diagnosed with a strained quad, but after undergoing an MRI, it was revealed that it was ruptured, and last season's rookie of the year will be sidelined for at least a month and a half. This is a big blow for the Bucks' backcourt, especially with Eric Bledsoe currently nursing an ankle injury of his own. Moving forward, Matthew Dellavedova will be leaned upon to take on more duties as a primary ball-handler, while both Tony Snell and rookie Sterling Brown will likely see an increase in off-ball duties in the backcourt for as long as Brogdon is out.
