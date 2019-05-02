Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Out for Game 3
Brogdon (foot) is out for Friday's Game 3 against the Celtics, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
While there are indications that Brogdon is progressing well, he will need some more time to recover before playing in a game. His next opportunity to play arrives Monday, giving him some more time off. In the meantime, Sterling Brown should continue seeing an expanded role.
More News
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Status cloudy for Game 3•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Goes through practice•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: To be re-evaluted after Game 2•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Out next two games•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Update to come later this week•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Aiming to return for second round•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...