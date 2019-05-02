Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Out for Game 3

Brogdon (foot) is out for Friday's Game 3 against the Celtics, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

While there are indications that Brogdon is progressing well, he will need some more time to recover before playing in a game. His next opportunity to play arrives Monday, giving him some more time off. In the meantime, Sterling Brown should continue seeing an expanded role.

