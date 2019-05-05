Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Out for Game 4
Brogdon (foot) will remain out for Monday's Game 4 against Boston, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
Brogdon was able to go through full contact practices over the last several days, but the Bucks will continue to be cautious and hold him out as they look to take a 3-1 series lead. Consider Brogdon day-to-day in advance of Wednesday's Game 5.
