Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Out for personal reasons Saturday

Brogdon, according to the Bucks' game notes, won't play during Saturday's contest against the 76ers due to personal reasons.

Specific details have yet to be released regarding the issue itself or if Brogdon will miss more than one contest. Regardless, in his stead, Tony Snell, Sterling Brown and Matthew Dellavedova are all candidates to see extra run. Sean Kilpatrick and Jason Terry could see expanded roles as well.