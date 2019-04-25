Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Out next two games
Brogdon (foot) has been ruled out for both Games 1 and 2 against the Celtics, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
With Brogdon still not yet participating in full practices, it's not surprising that he won't play in either of the first two games of Milwaukee's series with Boston. However, the Bucks have been optimistic that Brogdon will return at some point during this series, so expect another update on the guard once the team heads to Boston for Game 3.
