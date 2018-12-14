Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Out with hamstring soreness

Brogdon is listed as out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers due to left hamstring soreness.

Brogdon is a late and surprising addition to the injury report, but it doesn't appear the injury is anything too serious. With Khris Middleton (finger) also sidelined Friday, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton and Tony Snell should all be in line for extended roles on the wing and in the backcourt.