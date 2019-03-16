Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Out with heel soreness
Brogdon won't return to Friday night's game against Miami due to right heel soreness, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Brogdon experienced the issue in the first half, and the Bucks have ruled him out for the remainder of the contest as a precaution. Luckily, Milwaukee does have George Hill as an option at point guard, although his minutes may be limited after missing the last nine matchups with a groin injury.
