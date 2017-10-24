Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Participates in shooting drills Tuesday

Brogdon (ankle) took part in some shooting drills Tuesday, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Brogdon didn't play in Monday's game against the Hornets and there has been no update on when he can potentially return to action. The Bucks need him to return soon since he is shooting 47.2 percent from behind the arc this season, which is an area Milwaukee has been lacking while he's been injured. If the 24-year-old is unable to play Thursday against the Celtics, Matthew Dellavedova will likely get the nod again.