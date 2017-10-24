Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Participates in shooting drills Tuesday
Brogdon (ankle) took part in some shooting drills Tuesday, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Brogdon didn't play in Monday's game against the Hornets and there has been no update on when he can potentially return to action. The Bucks need him to return soon since he is shooting 47.2 percent from behind the arc this season, which is an area Milwaukee has been lacking while he's been injured. If the 24-year-old is unable to play Thursday against the Celtics, Matthew Dellavedova will likely get the nod again.
More News
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Listed as out Monday with ankle sprain•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Drills four threes Friday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Plays 41 minutes in regular season opener•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Struggles to connect in loss•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Shows rust in preseason opener Monday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores 19 points in Monday's Game 5 loss•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...