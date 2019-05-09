Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Plays 17 minutes in return

Brogdon totaled 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a block across 17 minutes in the Bucks' series-clinching win over the Celtics on Wednesday.

Brogdon (foot) took the floor for the first time since Mar. 15, making mild contributions in just 17 minutes off the bench. He was in at the end of the game with the Bucks handily in control, likely to get some play time after nearly two months. His minutes will steadily increase in the Eastern Conference Finals.