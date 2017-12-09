Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Plays 40 minutes in victory
Brogdon finished with 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 109-102 victory over Dallas.
Brogdon saw extended minutes Friday, with Tony Snell (knee) a late scratch. Brogdon has seen his role diminish since the acquisition of Eric Bledsoe, but has seen some consistency return over the past five games. His minutes are up and down depending on the matchup, but he should continue to see a solid role off the bench. Owners should sit tight until things become clear, as there is a chance he sees his minutes return to almost 30 per night on a regular basis. If Snell is to miss more time, Brogdon could see a nice short-term boost.
