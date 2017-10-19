Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Plays 41 minutes in regular season opener

Brogdon recorded 19 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, and one rebound in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 win over the Celtics.

Brogdon isn't spectacular, but he's extremely steady in every facet of the game. His ability to defend multiple positions allowed backup point guard Matthew Dellavedova to see 26 minutes. Nevertheless, both of them serve as secondary playmakers when Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the court, so it might not be wise to expect big assist numbers from Brogdon on a nightly basis.