Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Plays solid minutes off bench
Brogdon totaled 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes in the Bucks' win over the Raptors on Wednesday.
Brogdon came off the bench once again, but he provided quality minutes, leading the second unit with 15 points. He appears healthy enough to play more minutes and enter the starting lineup, but with the Bucks humming, he'll likely retain his bench role and lead a deep bench.
