Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Plays well despite foot injury
Brogdon (foot) put up 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes Saturday in the Bucks' 140-128 win over the Timberwolves.
Listed as probable heading into the day with a foot issue, Brogdon unsurprisingly received the green light to play and picked up a normal minutes load. Though his efficiency has taken the slightest of hits of late, Brodgon is still trending toward a rare 50/40/90 season, with his field-goal percentage (50.3 percent), three-point percentage (41.3 percent) and free-throw percentage (93.3 percent) all currently topping the thresholds.
